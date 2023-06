Driverless trucks to deliver mail in Norway

STORY: In Norway, the mail may soon arrive in these driverless trucks

Postal company PostNord is partnering with Einride, which makes electric cars

Location: Oslo, Norway

They say the trucks will cut back on 930 miles of fossil-fuel deliveries per day

It's part of Norway's plans for all heavy vehicles on its roads to be zero-emission by 2040

Norway is already the country with the most electric vehicles per capita