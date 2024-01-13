Drivers for 27-foot Oscar Mayer Wienermobile wanted: Must have personality, love to travel

If you’ve ever wanted to drive cross-country in a 27-foot hot dog on wheels, you’re in luck.

Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers for its “Hotdogger” program, who will get behind the wheel of the 27-foot Wienermobile and travel cross-country representing the company at various events.

The yearlong assignment, which begins and ends the first week of June, includes a $35,600 base salary and weekly allowance of $150 for meals/travel. Full health benefits are also offered, along with 18 days of paid time off.

Each Hotdogger is required to be the face of the company at dozens of events over the calendar year. Additionally, each person will pitch to and appear in local media broadcasts/publications, along with creating social media content for the Oscar Mayer account.

Anyone with a bachelor’s degree is encouraged to apply, especially those with public relations, marketing and journalism backgrounds. A driver license is also required since you’ll be behind the wheel of the famous Wienermobile.

Interested applicants can apply and find more about the job, here.

Since 1936, Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile has been on the “hot dog highways.” In 1988, the Hotdogger program was created to hire and develop talent to represent and grow the company