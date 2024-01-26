Drivers asked to avoid area of afternoon crash on I-470 between S.W. 21st and 29th streets

Drivers were asked to avoid the area after an injury traffic crash involving multiple vehicles Friday afternoon forced westbound Interstate 470 to be shut down between S.W. 21st and 29th Streets.

Eastbound traffic on I-470 between S.W. 21st and S.W. 29th had been reduced to one lane, said Rosie Nichols, co-interim communications director for Topeka's city government.

The Topeka Police Department was asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, she said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating an injury crash involving multiple vehicles, which occurred Friday afternoon on Interstate 470 between S.W. 21st and 29th streets.

Topeka police officers and firefighters responded to the scene of the crash, which was being investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Nichols said.

Information wasn't available regarding who was involved or how seriously those people may have been hurt.

