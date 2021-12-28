Drivers asked to avoid Jasper County road after shooting Tuesday near fire station

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in front of a fire station, police officials say.

The shooting took place just before 4 p.m. in front a Jasper County Fire Department firehouse on Coosaw Scenic Drive after a “domestic situation” between a married couple, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby with the Sheriff’s Office. Approximately six shots were fired, Crosby said.

The suspected shooter is in custody and will not be arrested, Crosby said. The suspect was ordered by a probate court judge to undergo a psychological evaluation, and no charges were being sought as of Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, and there is no threat to public safety, according to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Because of the shooting location’s proximity to the local dump, it was closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police continue their investigation.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, help can be found by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-787-3224 or online at www.thehotline.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or is in emotional distress, help can be found by calling the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 or online at the National Institute of Health.