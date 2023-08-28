Drivers asked to help count sightings of roadkill via new app

A wildlife charity is asking volunteers to record sightings of roadkill using a new app.

People travelling by road can download Mammals on Roads, made by the People's Trust for Endangered Species (PTES).

Counting road casualties can tell conservationists about numbers in the wider landscape.

David Wembridge from PTES said: "Although roadkill isn't nice to see, it can be a useful indication of where mammals are living.

"Contrary to what you'd think, a lot of roadkill in an area can be a sign that there are lots of animals nearby.

"But, to build a national picture of how our different mammal species are faring, and to understand which species are most at risk and need our help, we need more people to take part."

Britain is home to around 55 terrestrial mammal species that are either native and naturalised - introduced species that have become an integrated part of the wild landscape.

Most volunteers taking part in Mammals on Roads are likely to see the more common or recognisable species, such as rabbits, hedgehogs, foxes, badgers, and various deer species.

Species like pine martens, weasels and wild boar are less-often seen, but still live in Britain's woodlands, grasslands and wider countryside.

