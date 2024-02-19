Drivers asked to watch for dog reported loose by PA Turnpike near Cranberry

Turnpike officials are asking people in Western Pennsylvania to look out for a loose dog.

A brown dog with an orange collar was reported loose on I-76 West between Cranberry Exit 28 and Beaver Valley Exit 12 around 10:30 a.m.

By 11 a.m., turnpike maintenance crews cleared the area did not find the dog.

Drivers are asked to be alert for the dog on or near the roadway. If you see the dog, dial *11 and advise the dispatcher of the milepost location.

UPDATE: LOOSE DOG #PaTurnpike I-76 West milepost 22 between Cranberry Exit #28 & Beaver Valley Exit #13. Turnpike Maintenance crews cleared the area and could not locate the dog. Use Caution in the area. If you see the dog, dial *11 and advise the dispatcher of the milepost… pic.twitter.com/kmGUk9feHX — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) February 19, 2024









