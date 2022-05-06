Drivers are becoming more aggressive behind the wheel

Drivers aren’t just being aggressive, but they are resorting to violence while they are behind the wheel.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with drivers in Marietta about the alarming encounters.

Road rage is a problem that has many drivers, like Sarah Landers, feeling fearful behind the wheel.

“There’s nothing I can do about it except just try to protect myself and I do,” Landers said.

Police have made arrests in three separate cases of road rage in Cobb County, that involved guns recently.

Rahkim Carmichael is facing charges for shooting at a car multiple times in Marietta, a little more than a week ago. The victim was injured.

Just a couple of days after that shooting, another case of road rage was reported in Smyrna. Police say a driver pulled her gun out on the east-west connector and pointed it at another driver.

And earlier this week in Austell, along Thornton Road, police say a man shot at a car multiple times with two children inside. Thankfully, the children weren’t hurt.

Samuel Monford was charged in that case with cruelty to children and is facing several charges of aggravated assault.

Police are doing a lot to crack down and some drivers are doing a lot to make sure they feel protected behind the wheel.

