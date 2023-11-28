Drivers: BNA traffic is ‘chaotic’; say new cell phone lot may be one reason behind congestion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Around the Thanksgiving holiday, congestion around Nashville International Airport has led to people being stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic as they rushed to make their flights.

People who frequently pick up and drop off passengers at BNA said the relocated cell phone waiting area, confusion surrounding the alternative routes, and frequent construction are part of the problem.

“I would say Wednesday, Thursday, were one of the worst days I’ve seen at the airport, and we’ve been doing this for nine years,” said Concierge Ride TN owner Arthur Davis.

Nearly 277,000 passengers traveled through BNA over the Thanksgiving holiday

Davis said he drops off passengers at the airport multiple times a day and said that’s been difficult lately.

“It’s been very chaotic,” Davis said. “The movement of the cell lot has caused a lot of people who just continue to circle the airport.”

In March, BNA opened its new area for people waiting to pick up passengers.

The new lot is about 2.5 times larger than the previous one, but sits about three miles from the terminal and is located off Murfeesboro Pike.

“No one wants to wait. They feel it’s in a deserted area,” Davis said. “So, they prefer to sit on the side of the road [and] circle the airport. They even park where we park…the professionals park, and we actually pay to pick up at the airport.”

Uber driver Joel Friedman has had a similar experience.

“It’s just the past year or so, maybe even less than that nine months. It’s just gotten way worse. You should only get backed up like Thanksgiving and Christmas, and that was with construction. Now it’s almost three or multiple times a week,” Friedman said.

He said the location of the lot is “inconvenient” and there isn’t enough signage now to show people where it is located.

“I know they are putting a lot of money into making the airport itself bigger…getting more people coming in and out, but then the roads are staying the same size,” he said.

Davis also said while he is aware of all the ins and outs of using other exits to get to the terminal, few regular passengers and drivers are. He said construction is confusing passengers and more signs would help.

“A lot of people are getting lost,” he said.

When asked about the cell phone lot, efforts to increase road capacity, and expected updates ahead of the Christmas holiday, BNA sent a statement advising people to get to the airport early and reminding passengers there are three entrances to the airport.

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and security of our passengers. For passenger safety, we encourage passengers to remain in their vehicles on major roadways or thoroughfares. Nashville International Airport has three entrances: exit 216A, exit 216B, and access via Murfreesboro Pike to Donelson Pike. Passengers should choose an exit based on traffic conditions at that time.



Additionally, for flight departures, passengers should arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to their scheduled flight departure time. Always remember to check your flight status prior to heading to the airport.



For arrivals, drivers should plan to arrive at the airport 15-20 minutes after the scheduled landing time to allow the passenger time to deplane, retrieve their belongings, and reach their designated pickup location. Drivers arriving earlier than necessary or idling on the curbs for an extended period of time, add to the congestion at the airport and should consider using the Cell Phone Lot conveniently located just 3 miles from the airport at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike.



As part of our commitment to serving the growth of Middle Tennessee, both the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Airport Authority are working to increase roadway capacity. BNA Spokesperson

BNA said they will be able to provide more information on Wednesday. News 2 also reached out to every member of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority and none agreed to an interview or provide a comment at this time.

