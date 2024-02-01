1st of 2 storms arrives in SoCal amid flood advisory

TechCrunch

Commerce platform Shopify is releasing new features for its Winter Edition rollout, including an AI-powered media editor to enhance product images, improved semantic search and a better way for merchants to showcase different variants of a product. Similarly, Shopify wants to help merchants edit their product images' backgrounds and scenes using this tech. In the Magic Media Editor, merchants can select a type from seven styles — Minimal, Vibrant, Natural, Urban, Regged, Refined and Surreal — or type a prompt to generate a new background.