Drivers, businesses deal with delays as improvements made at deadly Rogersville crossroads

Construction at the intersection of State Highway 125 and U.S. Highway 60 on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. MoDOT broke ground on the $20.4 million interchange project last year and it is expected to be finished in late 2024.

A Rogersville intersection with a history of severe accidents is getting a long-awaited makeover.

The corner of Missouri 125 and U.S. 60, just west of town, has long been a strategically important intersection for the Rogersville area. It sits about a half-mile south of the Logan-Rogersville High School and middle school. But the traffic signal, which routinely backs up traffic on both highways, has proven to be a hazard. As traffic volumes increase at the intersection, the Missouri Department of Transportation decided in 2018 that a controlled access interchange was the best choice.

The intersection, once the site of a village called Cody, is no stranger to controversy. Local legend has it that around that time, William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody camped out in the area after his Wild West Show performed in Springfield. According to News-Leader archives, Cody's troupe was required to camp outside the city due to prejudicial laws against Native Americans in the touring party.

Since then, businesses and entities at Cody have regularly had to surrender property, move structures and entrances or relocate entirely for various improvements. In the 21st century, business owners are on edge while drivers avoid the intersection of Highway 125 and Highway 60 entirely. It’s been the talk of the town since MoDOT broke ground on the $20.4 million interchange project last year, prompting additional delays.

What is MoDOT building at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Missouri 125?

The goal of the project is to improve safety by removing the traffic signal at 125 and 60 and building interchange ramps for safe access to both highways. When the interchange is complete in late 2024, east and westbound traffic from Highway 60 will cross over the intersection. North- and southbound traffic from Highway 125 will enter the intersection via two roundabouts.

The intersection has one of the highest crash severity ratings in MoDOT’s Southwest District. In 2017, the driver of a minivan was killed when the van crashed into the back of a semitrailer on Highway 60, which was slowing down for the light. Most accidents at Highway 125 and Highway 60 occur as a result of backups caused by the traffic signal, according to MoDOT.

“Through the years, we have a lot of crash data from this intersection,” said MoDOT Project Supervisor Brad Gripka.

The stoplight was originally installed in 1995 to allow left-turning traffic from Highway 125 and Highway 60. Back then, Rogersville had a population of about 1,000. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, that number surpassed 4,400 in 2021. With traffic volumes increasing as the town grows, MoDOT says controlled access onto Highway 60 is the safest option. The project is designed with 20 years of future growth in mind.

The project is currently in its third of five stages, and more delays and detours are ahead for Rogersville drivers. When stage four begins to construct the Highway 60 bridge in March, the intersection will be right-turn only with detours at the Highway J and Farm Road 247 overpasses. All other crossroads between Highway J and Farm Road 247 will be closed at Highway 60 until the project is finished. When the fifth and final stage begins in May to construct the ramps and roundabouts, Highway 125 will be closed to all traffic through the intersection.

A history of improvements and adjustments

Buffalo Bill's campsite isn't the only bit of history buried near the intersection. A general store called "Cody," which preceded the Kum & Go gas station at the intersection, was there as early as 1886. The original land was donated from a tract of the farm belonging to W.B. Smith, the son of Sterling Smith, a Greene County pioneer. Early organization minutes from Harmony Baptist Church, note the address as Cody, Missouri.

According to News-Leader archives, a new church was dedicated in 1922 at the same location. The church left its original site at the intersection in 1965, when improvements to Highway 60 encroached on the church land. That year, Highway 60 was expanded into a four-lane divided highway. For the past 59 years, the congregation of Harmony Baptist Church has gathered in a building a quarter-mile south of the original site on Highway 125.

Soon, the former Smith farm will lie beneath the two new roundabouts for north and southbound Highway 125 traffic and a bridge for east and westbound Highway 60 traffic.

'It's really taken a toll': Effects of construction on business at Cody

With additional delays and detours on the horizon, current business owners at the old village of Cody are making adjustments to day-to-day operations. As drivers avoid the intersection, sales volume has decreased at two of Cody's chief businesses: Willow Green Acres and The Habit Coffee Company.

“One way or the other we will survive this thing, but it’s not going to be easy,” said Kevin Chapman, owner of Willow Green Acres Antique Mall and Nursery, which sits on the northeast corner of the intersection. "For better or worse, we will be affected."

The Willow Green Acres Antique Mall near the intersection of Highway 125 and U.S. Highway 60 on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Chapman has seen cash-and-carry sales plummet by 30% in the past three months as drivers avoid backups at the intersection. With more delays on the way through the summer, he expects those numbers to get worse before they get better. It’s not Chapman’s only grievance with the project. He had to give up land on the north side of his property for a new outer road connecting Highway 125 to Farm Road 243. His main entrance from Highway 60 was also permanently closed to construct an on-ramp.

"Obviously it was a situation where we didn't really have much say-so in it. It just happened," Chapman said. “We are working hard to try and do more of the second portion of our business, which is landscape design and installation," Chapman said. "We can come to them. They don't have to come to us."

Caroline Bogema sympathizes with Rogersville drivers and business owners dealing with delays of 20 minutes or longer, but she looks forward to the improved interchange. She and business partner Jayma Strong co-own the Habit Coffee Company on the southwest corner of the intersection. As drive-up business at the Habit plateaus, the company has turned to catering and delivery orders in the Rogersville and Springfield areas.

"People are scared to pull over because they're afraid they're gonna be stuck again," she said. "You have a five-minute wait just for coffee and breakfast and then you may get stuck for 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes at the stoplight. It's really taken a toll on our business."

Gripka says that if everything goes according to plan, the interchange should be open by the time school starts in August. The project will last through November as MoDOT cleans up the worksite and finalizes the interchange.

"I get it. It's kind of hard for me to justify leaving 30 minutes early," Bogema said. "But I'm also very excited about the new overpass and everything. I think it's just going to be incredible for us."

