Drivers have called Roswell police 100 times for deer sightings. They say it’s mating season

One metro Atlanta police department says they have gotten 100 emergency calls about deer in just the last month.

The calls have ranged from car accidents to reports of two deer fighting.

Roswell Police Chief James Conroy says his department has responded to about 100 deer-related calls since mid-October.

Of those, he says 81 involved collisions with cars or dead deer found in the road.

