Drivers take caution, police plan checkpoints in Lexington. Here’s when to expect them

The Lexington Police Department announced it will hold several public safety checkpoints during the week. The planned traffic stops began Monday, and will continue through Wednesday.

Police said officers will respond to crashes and traffic complaints, including speeding and reckless driving. Officers will also look for driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance at the checkpoints.

Police did not say where in Lexington the checkpoints will be located.

“The Lexington Police Department is committed to ensuring safer roadways within the Town of Lexington for its citizens and visitors through enforcement and education,” police said in a news release.