Drivers cautioned about unknown person making police stops in DeKalb County

Feb. 21—The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office warns drivers about an unknown person who is representing himself to be a law enforcement officer making traffic stops there.

The agency received a couple of calls late last week about a man in his 30s wearing a uniform that said "county deputy/sheriff" on it who stopped two vehicles in the Fairport/northern Maysville area. The man was driving an unmarked gray or silver Denali SUV with emergency lights on the dash, according to the sheriff's department.

In both cases, the man told the drivers he pulled them over because they were going too slowly. Both drivers said they were traveling at a low speed due to the icy/snowy road conditions, the department said.

After the man asked the drivers if there was anything in the vehicle that could harm him, he told them to drive safely and then went back to his vehicle. The man wasn't wearing a name tag or a vest, did not say what agency he works for and his vehicle had regular civilian plates on it, according to the sheriff's office.

After checking with its own officers and those from surrounding agencies including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office was not able to verify who the man is.

The sheriff's office asks people to call 816-449-5802 with any information about the incidents or the vehicle. People also are advised to call 911 if they are pulled over by someone in an unmarked vehicle and have concerns that the situation doesn't seem right to verify the officer's identity.