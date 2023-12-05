Drivers continue to be impacted this due to construction on U.S. 35 in Greene County

Drivers will continue to be impacted traveling on U.S. 35 in Greene County this week.

Construction work at the U.S. 35 Valley/Trebein interchange project will require overnight lane closures this week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

News Center 7 previously reported that concrete beams are being installed for the new overpass bridge and overnight closures are in effect.

Single lane closures will take place on Eastbound U.S. 35 from Valley/Trebein to the U.S. 35 Bypass nightly until Thursday.

Crews will alternate between closing the right and center lanes between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following day.