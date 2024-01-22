Drivers Defy Rain and Gravity in 'Mud Plugging' Finals

Motorsports enthusiasts gathered in Melmerby, England, on a drizzly Saturday to compete in the finals of a quirky traditional event commonly known as mud plugging.

Footage recorded by Dave Painter on January 20 shows the British Trials and Rally Drivers Association (BTRDA) Sporting Trials Gold and Silver Star Final in Cumbria.

Sporting trials involve two participants in stripped-down, often home-built cars as they race on steep and muddy hillsides.

“Each car has a driver and passenger,” Painter told Storyful. “The driver’s aim in a sporting trial is to drive as far as you can over each section without stopping. The passenger can help progress greatly, by the transfer of weight from one side of the car to the other,” Painter said, adding that the two-wheel-drive cars are “extremely maneuverable.”

The winner is the driver with the lowest cumulative score throughout the day, Painter said.

“Unlike most motorsports, sporting trials are not about speed, but a combination of momentum, throttle control, and choice of line; it is like solving a puzzle to get a low score on a section, and great skill is involved,” Painter said.

According to Painter, sporting trials attract participants from a wide range of other motorsports such as rallying, hill climbing, and karting.

“Conditions this year were particularly challenging for the 35 cars, with very hard ground from days of freezing temperatures. The top layer was especially slippery as the grass became mud as the event progressed,” Painter said.

Cornish driver Thomas Bricknell and his passenger Beth Carroll finished with 36 points, winning the day’s competition and defending Bricknell’s Gold Star title. Credit: Dave Painter via Storyful