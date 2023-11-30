Drivers say detour stranded them in Nevada desert during F1 weekend
A trip leaving Las Vegas turned treacherous during Formula One weekend when a Los Angeles woman said Google Maps took them on a detour into the middle of the desert.
It seems Formula 1 was not prepared for what the weather is like in Las Vegas in November.
Both Apple and Google today announced their best apps and games of the year, with the hiking and biking companion AllTrails winning as Apple's iPhone App of the Year in 2023, while the educational app Imprint: Learn Visually won as Google Play's best app. Meanwhile, Apple and Google agreed on their Game of the Year, as both picked Honkai: Star Rail as their winner.
James, a 6-foot-4 guard, has had an interesting path back to Sierra Canyon after leaving the program in June.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 13. Del Don and Harmon also preview every angle of the TNF matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.
There are many factors in play surrounding Cuban's decision to sell such a big share of the franchise.
Reverse coloring gives you the colors. You supply the lines. The post What is a reverse coloring book? The hottest relaxation tool of 2023, according to Google appeared first on In The Know.
How well Rodemaker performs at quarterback will go a long way toward determining which teams reach the CFP this year.
Google is purging old, unused email accounts. Here's how to save yours and download your data if you decide it's time for yours to give up the ghost.
The in-season tournament knockout round begins Monday.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
In Western markets, freight forwarders are well into digitizing their operations, but the same doesn’t hold true in Southeast Asia, say the founders of Fr8Labs. The reasons for that include the lack of localized software and a more fragmented logistics industry where SMBs dominate. Fr8Labs wants to digitize Asia’s logistics industry with its SaaS operating system and has plans to turn it into an open ecosystem that multiple players can tap into with APIs.
The wideout opted not to participate in a play that resulted in a turnover for the Steelers.
How has C.J. Stroud engineered one of the best rookie seasons by an NFL quarterback? The answer can be found at a storage facility 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.
Do you have a Google account you haven't checked for awhile but want to keep? You'd better log in soon before it gets purged.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for December, and it’s a doozy. A trio of interesting games are about to drop, including the gorgeous open-world exploration game Sable and the cleaning-based tour de force Powerwash Simulator, along with Lego 2K Drive.
She first began digging a tunnel under her suburban home and sharing the process on TikTok in 2022
It's only been a year since OpenAI released ChatGPT, but it's impact on the world of tech will reverberate for years.
The founder of the infamous and now-defunct spyware maker Hacking Team was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing and attempting to murder a relative, according to multiple news reports. David Vincenzetti, who launched Hacking Team in 2003, was arrested when police showed up to his apartment after his cousin called the police, local media reported, because he couldn’t reach his wife on the phone. According to Italian newspaper Il Giorno, the woman was visiting Vincenzetti, who reportedly had psychological issues, to take care of him.