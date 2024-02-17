Drivers face severe delays Friday with snowy weather

FENTON, Mo. – Road conditions changed quickly Friday from bad to worse.

“Slushie probably more icy on the way here,” Ted and Scarlett Bachman said, traveling from Indianapolis to Bolivar, Missouri. “The roads were pretty bad, actually. Lots of trucks off the side of the road, lots of cars on the side of the road.”

The two stopped in at Wally’s for coffee and bathroom breaks before joining a long line of traffic on I-44.

National Weather Service reports ‘thundersnow’ in St. Louis

“It must be pretty bad because it’s backed up worse than I’ve ever seen it and I’ve been traveling this road a lot,” Bachman said.

Drivers said across the area, the slick roads caused hundreds of accidents, and that the side roads were even worse.

“Some roads the off shoots from the interstate are pretty bad but other than that, it’s pretty good,” Dylan Hagler said. “I just came off of 44, I was out in Washington; I’m headed back to St. Louis though. The roads were pretty good. 100 wasn’t the best but 44 is pretty good.”

