Drivers fight off man during chaotic series of carjacking attempts

Jun. 10—A New Hampshire man stole one car and attempted to steal several others before being fought off during a chaotic series of incidents in Saco and Old Orchard Beach on Wednesday, according to police.

Old Orchard Beach police say the incidents began there at 4:09 p.m. when a possible robbery was reported at a home on Saco Avenue. A man had knocked on the door, then forced his way into the home and took keys belonging to the homeowner, police said.

A person who was in the home struggled with the intruder and stopped him from stealing the vehicle, police said.

The intruder ran from the scene and is suspected of assaulting a "male subject" minutes later on Evergreen Avenue in an attempt to steal a motor scooter, according to police. He also was unable to get the scooter and ran off.

A short time later, police said the same man confronted a man and woman at a home on Atlantic Avenue, took their keys and fled in their car to Saco, where he is suspected of another attempted carjacking.

Saco police said in a news release that they responded around 4:21 p.m. to a report of a fight in the road at 769 Portland Road, the location of Patriot Subaru.

When Saco police arrived, the driver of the Mercedes told officers that the suspect, later identified as Jeffrey T. Lavery, had cut him off in traffic and forced him from the Mercedes. Lavery got into the Mercedes, but the driver pulled him from the vehicle, according to police. That is when Lavery ran to the stolen car and fled, police said.

News Center Maine posted a video that showed a man fighting with the driver of a black Mercedes in front of the car dealership. After the men fought for a short time, the attacker ran off and got into a red Toyota Avalon, which was reported stolen in Old Orchard Beach.

Jeffrey T. Lavery, 34, of Harrisville, New Hampshire, was arrested in Wells by local police.

Lavery has been charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 24, according to Saco police. Old Orchard Beach police say Lavery was charged with two counts of Class A robbery and one charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with the incidents there.

Police say the incidents remain under investigation and more charges are anticipated.

Lavery is being held at York County Jail pending an initial court appearance.