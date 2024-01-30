Drivers learning not all car warranty policies are created equal

Bobby Hughes wanted the added protection he believed an auto warranty would provide his family. So after buying a used Dodge SUV, Hughes purchased a third-party warranty thinking it would cover most major repairs. Months after purchasing the Dodge, the transmission went bad. The Hughes said they couldn’t believe it when their mechanic told them they would be responsible for more than $1,300 to replace it. Chrissy Hughes said it wiped out the family’s savings account.

