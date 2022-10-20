Drivers are left deflated on the freeway
KABC in Los Angeles reported that more than 30 drivers got flat tires along the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. (Oct. 19)
The Los Angeles Dodgers were “the dragon up the freeway” the San Diego Padres had to slay in order to advance their World Series quest, the club’s owner Peter Seidler said this summer. On the other side of the country, the New York Yankees have their own dragon: the Houston Astros, which are blocking their […]
With a well-known brand and thousands of pharmacies under its banner, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is an obvious candidate for dividend investors. Enter Innovative Industrial Properties, (NYSE: IIPR) a dividend stock that's a veritable money printer and a growth stock too. An investment in IIP is a better choice for cash flow than Walgreens.
Isaiah Stewart's only 3-pointer of the night, with 11 seconds to play, lifted the Detroit Pistons to a 113-109 win over the Magic on Wednesday at LCA.
Here’s the earliest date Missouri dispensaries could start selling recreational marijuana if voters legalize weed in November.
STORY: ‘Powerful explosions’ damaged the two Nord Stream gas pipelines. That was according to Danish police on Tuesday (October 18).They echoed earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network.Swedish newspaper Expressen released video which it says is the first publicly available footage of damage to the system.Filmed from a private drone, it appeared to show a gaping rupture.Expressen said a 164 foot section was missing from one stretch of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.Reuters could not independently verify that the images were of that pipeline. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and western Europe.The leaks have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.World leaders have called the damages an act of sabotage.But it still remains unclear who might be behind the detonations.Russia agrees that the damage was caused by sabotage.But it has pointed fingers at the United States and its allies.Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov:"This investigation was set up inherently to put the blame on Russia. It's absurd. This is absurd, and it was reported, our intelligence service has all the evidence to prove the opposite. Furthermore, just elementary logic is needed to understand that such sabotage damages Russian interests on a large scale." Dwindling flows of gas from Russia, which once supplied 40% of Europe's needs, have left the European Union divided over how to respond to surging energy prices.Supplies via Nord Stream 1 had already been halted even before the leaks were found because of a dispute over Western sanctions. Nord Stream 2 had not started commercial deliveries.
With U.S. union ranks swelling as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, Illinois voters will decide next month whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement that has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers' rights.
Here's what to know about Cancer personality traits for men and women, including their compatibility, weaknesses or negative traits, and Cancer dates and months.
Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs or family doctors, and training generally involves observing and assisting in the procedure, often in outpatient clinics. Many doctors and students now worry about nonexistent or subpar training in states where clinics closed or abortion laws were otherwise tightened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $10 million for Tuesday's drawing.
Ukrainian Parliamentary Ombudsman for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with his Russian counterpart, Tatyana Moskalkova, to negotiate various humanitarian issues, he said in a Telegram post on Oct. 17.
Nine-year-old Artem Panchenko helps his grandmother stoke a smoky fire in a makeshift outdoor kitchen beside their nearly abandoned apartment block. Artem and his grandmother have been living without gas, water or electricity for around three weeks, ever since Russian missile strikes cut off the utilities in their town in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers
Denny Carter pores over the week's best waiver adds, including Wan'Dale Robinson, Latavius Murray, Tyquan Thornton, and, of course, kickers. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
STORY: Desperate Venezuelan migrants protest at the Mexico border with the U.S.This girl's sign reads, "‘I crossed the jungle and they won't let me see my Dad."She and others like her are stranded after U.S. and Mexican authorities announced a new policy that would expel Venezuelans entering the U.S. land border back to Mexico.The move follows an acceleration in the number of Venezuelan migrants trying to reach the U.S.Between October last year and August, more than 150-thousand Venezuelans were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.But what is causing the increase in numbers?[Yeni Briseno, Venezuelan Migrant]“I don’t care if it is here or there, I just want a better life quality for my daughters so they can study. I want to work a lot, I want a job for my husband and to go onwards, have a better life quality. That is all I ask from this country if I’m here. Only God knows why he does things.”Under late President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, Venezuela weathered corruption and inflation.The country has the world's largest oil reserves so it was hit hard when, in 2014, global oil prices tumbled.Living conditions further deteriorated as stringent price controls created widespread shortages.Medicines for conditions from headaches to cancer were unavailable.In 2018, inflation in Venezuela exceeded 1 million percent. [[Why have these new measures been brought in?]]REPORTER: "On the border, why is the border more overwhelmed under your watch, Mr. President?"Biden is facing political pressure to curb the number of illegal crossings.BIDEN: "There are fewer immigrants coming from Central America and from Mexico. This is a totally different circumstance. What is on my watch now is Venezuela...."Venezuelans have been one of the largest groups of migrants involved in such crossings, in part because Washington granted temporary protection status in 2021 to those who were on U.S. soil.On top of this, the U.S. broke down diplomatic relations with Venezuela in 2019,making it harder for the U.S. to deport Venezuelans than other nationalities.Separately, the U.S. has said it will allow up to 24,000 people from Venezuela to apply for humanitarian entry, but they must come by AIR.Other requirements include having a U.S.-based supporter and holding a valid passport.So what of those left at the Mexico border?The UN has sounded a warning that shelters are being overwhelmed, leaving families without places to stay.Some of them may return to Venezuela, while others could settle down in different Latin American countries,Many migrants, however, remain determined to reach the U.S. border.[Darwin Pinero, Venezuelan migrant]“We just want to reach our destination. These people here will not stop until they reach their goal to achieve a dream that all of us who are walking want to attain. If we need to walk all day and night until we reach the end, we will do it.”
Some might call it a "groundbreaking" choice on Hathaway's part.
The Rams made 4 roster moves Tuesday, placing two players on IR and swapping Takk McKinley out for Ty Nsekhe
World War II historian John Curatola rates eight battle scenes in movies and television for realism. He discusses the accuracy of World War II battle scenes from "Saving Private Ryan" (1998), starring Tom Hanks; "Dunkirk" (2017), featuring Tom Hardy; and "Band of Brothers" S1E3 (2001), with Damian Lewis. He also comments on the weaponry used in "Fury" (2014), with Brad Pitt; "Patton" (1970); and "Enemy at the Gates" (2001). Curatola analyzes the tactics displayed in "The Forgotten Battle" (2020) and "Defiance" (2008), starring Daniel Craig. John Curatola is the resident historian at The National WWII Museum and a retired Marine Corps officer. He is also an author and a former history professor at the US Army School of Advanced Military Studies at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Find more here: https://www.nationalww2museum.org
The White House is set to release 14 million barrels of oil from the US emergency reserve in a bid to tame gas prices ahead of midterm elections, per Reuters.
Dave Roberts and Andrew Friedman are in Dodgers fans' crosshairs after another early October exit. Why aren't the players being held responsible?
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission proposed another set of emergency measures on Tuesday to tackle high energy prices, but steered clear of an immediate cap on gas prices as EU countries remain split over the idea. The proposals, which need approval from European Union member states, are the bloc's latest effort to address the spike in energy prices and fuel supply crunch that have gripped Europe since Russia cut gas flows after invading Ukraine. The measures did not include an immediate gas price cap, which most EU countries say they want.