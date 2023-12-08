Can drivers legally pass a red light that won’t turn green in SC? What the law says

Even under the best of circumstances, traffic lights can be a pain.

Often drivers at a red light stop paying attention and so fail to move once the signal turns green. Other times, it feels like the red light lasts too long or the green light doesn’t last long enough.

And it always seems like traffic signals wants to change red right before you’re about to pass them.

But what about when a South Carolina traffic light is malfunctioning, such as it being stuck on red or it just keeps flashing? Is it legal in the state to pass through an intersection at that point?

Here’s what to know.

What to do when there’s a malfunctioning traffic light

According to Hoffman Law Firm in N. Charleston, if a traffic light is malfunctioning, there are a few legal actions drivers can take.

If the traffic light you approach just continuously flashes red, first come to a complete stop as if you were at a working signal. If another vehicle approaches around the same time, it’s recommended that drivers treat the intersection as if it were a four-way stop. As usual, drivers turning left must still yield to driver going straight and all drivers must yield to pedestrians.

“Always approach the middle of the intersection with caution to ensure other vehicles are following proper rules,” Hoffman Law Firm states.

If the malfunctioning traffic light is flashing yellow, rules state that drivers should approach the intersection with caution, monitor other motorists and make sure there are no pedestrians crossing before slowly proceeding, Hoffman states.

Four-way stop

South Carolina law specifies how to drive when reaching a four-way stop.

If multiple cars approach the intersection, the driver that arrives first should pass through first, followed by the car on its right. However, if two cars reach the intersection at the same time, the car on the right must let the car to its left go first.