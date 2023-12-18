Drivers Navigate Snowy Roads as Lake-Effect Snow Hits Michigan

Michigan drivers navigated snowy roads on Monday, December 18, as lake-effect snow hit parts of the state.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for several counties in Michigan as weather officials warned of “slippery road conditions” and “patchy blowing snow.”

Up to 6 inches of snow could accumulate near Lake Michigan, weather officials said on Monday morning.

This video was captured by X user @CButterfly14, who posted it on Monday and said it was filmed in Kalamazoo. Credit: @CButterfly14 via Storyful