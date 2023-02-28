Drivers overcharged hundreds of pounds a month for electric car leases

Electric Car

Drivers renting electric cars risk being overcharged by hundreds of pounds for their leases each month because vehicle values are holding up better than leasing companies had expected.

While electric cars are more expensive than petrol equivalents, clean transport campaign group Transport & Environment found that battery-powered cars were being rented out for an average of 51pc more than petrol cars, much more than the difference to buy the vehicles.

Drivers leasing a car are typically charged for the depreciation in the value of the car over three or four years, and the campaign group found that leasing companies were estimating more severe drops in their value than were actually taking place.

Leasing differs from more common options to drive a car like personal contract purchase in that there is no option at the end of the deal to buy the car outright with a final payment. The deal is closer to an extended car rental.

T&E electric fleets lead Ralph Palmer said: “Customers are being overcharged by leasing companies if they want to switch to an electric car. Leasing firms are too conservative when setting their monthly prices.”

It gave the example of leasing an electric VW ID.3, which costs about £605 a month, while a similarly-sized petrol VW Golf is offered at £376.

Separately, a charging point provider has raised £165m of funding to roll out 100,000 charging points around the UK by 2027, placing them in leisure centres, retail parks, office car parks and parking in blocks of flats.

EVC will use cheaper AC chargers which use power straight from the grid rather than converting it to direct current (DC) before delivery to the vehicle.

It can do this because drivers typically stick around in the car parks they will be serving for longer, staying to shop or work. By comparison, fast chargers offer a quick boost in minutes but are more expensive to buy.

The UK rollout of charging has been criticised for its slowness and part of that is down to the limited venues there are for rapid chargers which require large amounts of power.

Nick Ballamy, chief executive of EVC, said: “We're not looking for high power connections across the whole UK and each individual site, so we can get them in quicker.”

The company will aim to undercut the price of fast chargers.

Sarah Lane, director of Denham Sustainable Infrastructure, which made the investment, said the company will be building chargers for those who don’t have access to home chargers, a key area of the market to crack in attracting buyers of electric cars.