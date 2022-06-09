Drivers will need to pre-pay or pay at the pump for gas at The Store locations starting Friday

Drivers will need to pre-pay for gas or pay at the pumps at The Store locations starting Friday.

Kathy Ostrowski, the marketing and community engagement specialist with Team Schierl Cos., confirmed the change Thursday morning and said all 26 The Store locations in Wisconsin and Michigan would make the switch June 10.

The Store has had ongoing staffing challenges and has been operating with fewer workers, she said. More people have also been driving off without paying for fuel as the prices at the pump rise, and local police advised The Store to switch to paying at the pump or pre-paying for fuel.

More gas stations are moving to pre-pay and paying at the pump. The Store’s transition follows Kwik Trip’s announcement in November that customers would not be able to fill up at the pump and then go inside to pay starting in January. The company said Kwik Trip employees were spending so much time watching the pumps for drive-offs that they could not focus solely on the customers in the store.

The change for The Store comes a week after Team Schierl Cos. announced it sold The Store brand to West Hill Ranch Group, a Florida-based company that is a division of Mountain Express Oil out of Georgia. According to that announcement, Tim, Fritz and Bill Schierl will still be active in helping operate the business. That transition will happen later this summer.

