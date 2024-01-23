Drivers: Prepare for wet roadways with coming rain
Rain is expected to pick up overnight and through Tuesday in the Tucson area. Winter storm warnings are in effect for higher elevations.
Netflix is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.
In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.
Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s best — and perhaps last — chance to change the direction of the Republican presidential primary.
When Palworld made its inauspicious debut in a teaser a year or so back, few thought this strange, blatant Pokémon ripoff would be anything but a quickly forgotten oddity. Whatever sales Palworld's developers, a Japanese outfit called Pocketpair best known for a game called Craftworld, were expecting have surely been exceeded by an order of magnitude. The simple fact is that Palworld is what Pokémon fans have been asking for for years, or at least close enough to count.
The national average price for regular-grade gasoline remains above $3 a gallon after several months of declines.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
They're compatible with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset.
Ford and Lincoln want more screens and deeper integration between your car and other devices in your life. Case in point: the Lincoln Nautilus' 48-inch panoramic display.
Apple currently produces just two lines of MacBooks, the Air and the Pro -- but there's plenty of variation within just those two options. Here are our top picks based on our testing.
The incident was the second during a court storm on Sunday, following Caitlin Clark’s collision with an Ohio State fan in Columbus.
Our review of the 2024 GMC Canyon where we tell you everything there is to know about GMC's midsize pickup truck.
A fan knocked Caitlin Clark down while storming the floor, then ran to join the celebration at midcourt after Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa on Sunday afternoon.
Stocks made record highs last week, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.2% to close at 4,839.81. The index is now up 1.5% year to date and up 35.3% from its October 12, 2022 closing low of 3,577.03.
