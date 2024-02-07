Drivers should be prepared for new all-way stop at Plainview Road and Kansas Expressway

Starting Wednesday, drivers will encounter an all-way stop at the intersection of Plainview Road and the Kansas Expressway Extension in southwest Springfield.

The Kansas Expressway Extension project aims to alleviate traffic congestion by creating a thoroughfare with turning lanes at major intersections between Republic Road and Farm Road 190. The project has been split into two phases. The first phase runs between Republic Road and Plainview while the second continues to Farm Road 190.

The portion of roadway from Republic Road to Weaver Road opened Feb. 2, and the remaining portion of the first phase, from Weaver Road to Plainview Road, is expected to open Friday, according to a Greene County press release.

Mark Webb, chief engineer at the Greene County Highway Department, said in early January that he expects the second phase of the project to be complete in 18 months.

Eighty percent of the project is paid for by federal funds, while the remaining 20% will come from the county. According to the news release, the city of Springfield is also a cost-share partner because the northern part of the project falls inside the city limits.

