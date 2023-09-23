Drivers relieved parts of Baseline Road finally have lane lines

TechCrunch

The crypto industry has long been criticized for its disconnection with the real world, but there are players who try to show that the underlying blockchain technology can solve some of our most pressing challenges in today's society -- especially in regions where basic infrastructure is lacking. Akowe, a Lagos-based startup that is part of TechCrunch Disrupt's 2023 Startup Battlefield 200, has developed a blockchain-based platform for issuing verifiable academic records. Speaking with TechCrunch in an interview, Akowe's founder, Ayodeji Agboola, suggested that there's a big demand for digital certificate verification systems in sub-Saharan Africa partly due to the difficulty of reissuing academic records and universities' possessiveness of them.