Drivers report another rock thrower, this time on Aurora Avenue North

Drivers are once again reporting rocks being thrown at cars on busy roads.

The latest case happened today around noon on Aurora Avenue North and North 59th Street.

Seattle police told us that a rock was thrown from a bridge and that it cracked a person’s windshield as they were driving near the Woodland Park Zoo.

Thankfully the driver was not hurt.

So far there are no suspects. But this is just the latest incident in an ongoing problem of drivers being targeted in our area by people throwing rocks or other debris.

Just last week a Renton driver was under the Aberdeen Avenue overpass when he said what looked like a boulder smashed through his rear windshield. He said it sounded like an explosion.

Police are also not sure who is behind that case.

This summer there were multiple rock-throwing incidents:

In June, a Kent man’s windshield was shattered on I-5.

Later in June, a rock thrower damaged three cars on I-90.

In July, a man accused of throwing rocks on I-5 was tossed from a courtroom.

Later in July, another car was damaged on I-90.

In August, a man was arrested for allegedly throwing a brick into a Seattle Fire medic truck windshield.

Later in August, a man was arrested after a rock was thrown at a Thurston County deputy patrol car.