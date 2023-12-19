First responders rescue drivers, residents amid coastal storm impact in New Jersey
Video shows stalled cars surrounded by water in Newark and Hillsdale among other areas in New Jersey.
Video shows stalled cars surrounded by water in Newark and Hillsdale among other areas in New Jersey.
Volkswagen is bringing back physical buttons to future cars, in response to customer feedback.
The "Jersey Shore" star talks to Yahoo Entertainment about his new memoir, in which he gets real about opioid addiction, and how today his drug of choice is "#growth."
A 1992 Pontiac Firebird coupe, final model year for the third-generation GM F-Body, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
'Saved my tires': Nearly 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
The Quencher was huge in 2023 (and still is). Get these five limited-edition picks that everyone doesn't already have.
Amazon is reportedly in talks to invest in bankrupt regional sports network operator Diamond Sports Group.
The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted in Michigan the week before Christmas as the EV truck appears to be making its way to the public.
TikTok has rolled out an update to enhance the app experience for viewers on tablets and foldable devices, the company announced on Monday. With this new update, TikTok says users will see a refined video feed that "showcases content with enhanced clarity." Today's announcement comes a year after TikTok began testing a horizontal full screen mode on mobile globally.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save almost 30% with this deal.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
The actor was made to start therapy as a "disruptive" teen — and it's since helped him work through his performance anxiety.
'SNL' alum McKinnon returns to host, Billie Eilish brings the tunes and Weekend Update's joke swap fires up the social media.
Meet the ChomChom: The 'holy grail' tool with over 132,000 purrfect ratings.
More than 25,000 shoppers love this winter layering wonder — grab it while it's nearly 70% off.
If you're not the Eagles, the tush push might not be for you.
When you buy a car, you’ll need new car insurance, whether you’re sourcing a new policy or transferring existing coverage.
A 1990 Oldsmobile Toronado Troféo luxury coupe in a California wrecking yard.
See state requirements for minimum car insurance coverage, recommended car insurance coverage limits, and how to figure out how much car insurance you need.
If you’re putting your car in storage for a long period of time, you might consider car storage insurance, also known as “comprehensive only” insurance.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here