Drivers who roll through stops at Cosmos, Minnesota, intersection worry business owner

Jan. 6—COSMOS

— Dan Cairl followed the rules, and always made it his practice to step outside of his Cosmos Motorcycle Supply shop on Milkyway Street whenever he took a smoke break.

That corner has allowed him a front-row seat to motorists breaking the rules. He has witnessed many vehicles rolling through the four-way stop at the busy intersection of Minnesota Highways 4 and 7 in the center of Cosmos, about a block from his shop.

Last fall, he moved his Cosmos Motorcycle Supply shop from its location in the downtown to the northwest corner of the intersection, which he said is akin to being on the 50-yard line at the football stadium. He sees all the action.

It's the semitractor-trailers rolling through the stop signs that worry him most. "You can hear 'em, hear 'em, 'Oh God, they are not going to stop.' They are not going to stop and zoom right through the intersection," he said, describing what he's witnessed.

On three different occasions since moving to his new location, he's watched vehicles jump the curb and end up in his parking lot while trying to avoid collisions with vehicles rolling through the stop signs.

"You hear the horns, tires screeching and it's like, 'oh crap,'" Cairl said.

Last fall, he looked out just in time to watch a car plow into a truck and trailer, sending plastic and metal flying.

That was it: He made it his mission to improve safety at the intersection.

Cairl's asking for the installation of flashing LED lights on the stop signs at the intersection. There is currently a red flashing light mounted above each of the stop signs, but he doesn't believe they are enough to capture the attention of motorists.

He's convinced that part of the issue is that motorists just are not expecting to encounter stop signs.

Although there are signal lights in Hutchinson, motorists on Highway 7 coming from the east have not seen a stop sign for 70 miles, he calculated. On Highway 7 to the west, there are signal lights in Montevideo but otherwise, it's 90 miles between an actual stop sign near Ortonville.

No doubt, driver inattentiveness and poor driving practices are also to blame.

Ernie Gassman, a friend visiting Cairl's shop, shook his head while expressing his surprise that motorists are seemingly caught unaware that they will need to stop. Cosmos, population 500, might be a small town, but motorists cannot miss seeing the town's water tower and buildings after driving by miles of open farm fields, he pointed out.

Minnesota Department of Transportation records for the Cosmos intersection show only two accidents in the past 10 years. One was a property damage accident, or fender bender, and the other involved a possible injury, likely bumps and bruises and no broken bones.

The accident rate does not exceed what would be expected for the volume of traffic at the intersection. The low accident rate means it is not statistically significant when MnDOT analyzes how to allocate the funds available for safety projects, according to information from Cody Brand, engineer with MnDOT in Willmar.

The daily traffic volume on Highway 7 is about 2,500 to the west of Cosmos and 3,500 to the east. It is approximately 1,500 vehicles on Highway 4 both north and south of the community. On Highway 7, about 400 trucks are part of the daily traffic count, while on Highway 4, trucks represent 200 to 250 of the daily total, according to MnDOT.

Brand said he has talked to Cairl about the request. He informed him that MnDOT is willing to install flashing LED stop signs if the community of Cosmos is interested in paying for them.

MnDOT cannot justify spending limited funds available for safety improvements when it has no reason to believe that flashing LED lights would improve safety.

MnDOT does not have any studies or data to show than an LED-enhanced stop sign will provide a greater benefit than flashing beacons, which are currently above the stop signs there, Brand explained. The 12-inch beacons are relatively large, and are above 48-inch stop signs, a relatively large size for the signs as well, he explained.

Brand said Cairl's concerns that drivers are not attentive to the stop signs in Cosmos because of the long distance from other stop signs is a concern for MnDOT as well. There are studies showing that the longer a person drives before coming to a stop, the higher the risk that driver may miss a stop sign.

Cosmos Mayor Tom McCarthy said people in the community are receptive to Cairl's call for flashing LED stop signs. But the mayor said the city believes it's the state's responsibility to install and maintain signs on the state highways, and not the city's.

"It is a state highway and they are responsible for it," McCarthy said.

The flashing LED-lighted stop signs are estimated to cost around $2,000 each.

Cairl and his wife, Angie, said they agree with the mayor and believe the costs and maintenance for flashing LED stop signs should be the state's responsibility.

Dan Cairl said that he initially looked into the possibility of raising funds for the signs. He met with the Cosmos Fire Department and other groups and found support for raising funds, but decided not to pursue the fundraising effort.

Cairl believes that the state should pay for the signs out of the taxes Cosmos residents pay to Minnesota.

He points out that flashing LED signs are increasingly going up in rural locations to improve safety, and believes they would be more effective than the flashing beacons.

He said he learned recently that for safety reasons, Renville County added flashing LED stop signs and converted two intersections of county roads there from two-way to four-way stops.

Cairl said that he remains concerned about the potential for a serious injury accident. He is also concerned for pedestrians crossing the intersection. He said school buses drop youth off in the downtown, and it's certainly not uncommon for young people to cross the intersection on foot.