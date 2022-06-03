Drivers use ‘rolling roadblock’ to keep DUI suspect away from traffic, Florida cops say

Motorists who noticed a driver swerving toward a guardrail called 911 and formed a “rolling roadblock” to hold traffic back while a deputy pulled the driverover, according to a sheriff’s office in Florida.

Motorists reported a reckless driver operating on Interstate 4 in Daytona Beach on Thursday, June 2, according to an incident report from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Daytona Beach is 260 miles north of Miami.

Video from a dashboard camera shows a minivan driving erratically and crossing into parallel lanes of traffic.

“Other drivers slowed down and created a rolling roadblock to keep traffic back,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “Nice job!”

Jessica Weathers commented on the sheriff’s office Facebook post and said she was one of the drivers who participated in the rolling roadblock.

“I was also one of the callers,” she wrote. “…this was terrifying watching him.”

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood pulled the driver over and noticed that he smelled of alcohol, according to the incident report.

After the driver completed a field sobriety test, deputies determined that he was impaired, the report says.

The 31-year-old driver was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to DUI testing.

