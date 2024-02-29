Drivers to see traffic signal change at busy Greene County intersection

Drivers can expect to see a traffic signal change in Greene County starting today.

>>‘It really hurts;’ Tornado strikes historic church, nearby cemetery

Traffic lights at the Chapelgate and Xenia Drives intersection in Fairborn will be changed over to normal stop-and-go operations.

The City of Fairborn said Wednesday on social media that crews will be removing temporary stop signs.

It said the project was made possible due to funding by Ohio 629 Funding and the Engineering and Economic Development departments.