Drivers seek answers after fire engine loses hose on Oklahoma highway, causing car damage
Aston Martin unveiled a trio of vehicles today, including its new Formula 1 race car, as the British luxury automaker aims for a strong 2024 after a somewhat challenging 2023 both on and off the track.
Bologna, Italy, has imposed a speed limit in the town of 30 kilometers per hour — about 20 mph — to make it safer and “more livable.” Bologna is the capital of a region that is home to Ferrari, Lamborghini and Pagani.
I stopped using makeup wipes and starting using DHC cleansing oil instead — my skin has never been softer, even in winter.
A standard car insurance policy may not cover a stolen car, but some optional coverages will.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into a Lucid Motors windshield defroster recall from January, saying it's "concerned" the company's over-the-air update solution doesn't go far enough to fix the problem. While the investigation is not as high-stakes as, say, the one the agency has opened into Tesla's problems with its Autopilot driver-assistance system, it shows NHTSA is paying close attention to what automakers think over-the-air updates should -- and shouldn't -- be used for. The recall involves 2,042 Lucid Air sedans built with a high-voltage coolant heater from supplier Webasto AG that, when it fails, removes the ability to defrost the windshield.
Check out our roundup of all the automotive car commercials that played in Super Bowl LVIII.
Apple has launched a Vision Pro update that solves one of its most confounding issues at launch. Starting in visionOS 1.0.3, available Monday, headset owners who forgot their passcodes can reset their device and start over with a fresh install.
The TikTok-viral sunscreen brand draws legions of fans (including celebs like Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore) — but does it live up to the hype?
A Waymo robotaxi was vandalized and then set on fire by a crowd of people Saturday evening in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood. The incident is the latest encounter between driverless vehicles and the public in San Francisco, a city where autonomous vehicle companies have spent years testing the technology on public streets. Instead, the video shows a crowd becoming increasingly riled up and violent once the driverless vehicle becomes surrounded.
Beauty and personal care brands seized on the spike in female viewership for the NFL, which has partly been attributed to the "Taylor Swift" effect.
Stellantis is the latest company to pledge support for Tesla’s charging standard. It was the last holdout among major automakers, and as a result, the NACS is becoming a true common charging standard.
Mercedes-Benz's future EVs will look less streamlined than its current ones, and they won't all wear the EQ name.
Aston Martin just revealed its GT3 race car version of the two-door coupe.
Kiptum was expected to be a major Olympic contender this year.
Haason Reddick has tallied 27 sacks in the last two seasons for the Eagles.
If winter has chapped your lips, this salve promises to soothe and smooth your smackers.
With a top speed of 330 miles per hour, the fastest car in the world is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut. But cars from Bugatti, Rimac, Pininfarina and Tesla are in the discussion.
We take a closer look at how the 2023 Toyota Sienna's driver assistance systems work.
Meta doesn't want its new app Threads to become another Twitter, full of heated political debates and the resulting toxicity that entails. In an announcement today, the company detailed how it will approach the recommendation of political content across both Instagram and its sister app, Threads, a competitor to Elon Musk's X. In short, it will no longer push politics on users. Similar to Meta's existing policies on Facebook, Instagram and Threads' recommendation engines now won't proactively suggest political posts to users by default, the company said on Friday.