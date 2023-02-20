Drivers shut down Alexander County intersection during unsanctioned street takeover

Law enforcement in Alexander County said as many as 100 people took part in an unsanctioned street takeover event this weekend.

Cell phone video shows the large crowd gathered at an intersection along Highway 127 near the Bethlehem community on Saturday night. Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said the intersection was shut down by drivers doing donuts.

Taylorsville police told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they believe most of the vehicles drove nearly 60 miles from the Charlotte area to the rural county of about 35,000 people.

Deputies pursued several of the drivers, including one instance where a patrol car was hit. No one was hurt. The driver has not been arrested.

“I sure, as well, don’t want anyone in the public hurt,” said Chad Pennell, chief of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. “It is very dangerous for them blocking intersections, because we could have emergency traffic, someone trying to get to the hospital, we could have all kinds of things.”

Taylorsville police also said they too were involved in a chase, ultimately arresting a Cornelius man who was in possession of an assault-type rifle.

Sheriff Pennell said his department is looking at ways to better respond to incidents like this. He said the takeover this weekend was like nothing he’d seen before.

