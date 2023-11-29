Drivers stunned by video of eagerly awaited and highly anticipated Tesla Roadster displayed in a showroom: ‘It will be mine one day’

A showroom video of a model next-generation Tesla Roadster has greatly impressed users on X (formerly known as Twitter) after a Tesla fan account posted it.

THE NEXT-GEN TESLA ROADSTER ART LOOKS S3XY AF. pic.twitter.com/MMDIMrN4oq — TESLA CARS ONLY FAMILY (@teslacarsonly) August 22, 2023

“THE NEXT-GEN TESLA ROADSTER ART LOOKS S3XY AF,” wrote TESLA CARS ONLY FAMILY (@teslacarsonly), an account with more than 13,000 followers that posts photos and videos of Teslas.

The sleek sports car model impressed the account’s Tesla-loving followers.

“She’s a beaut!!” wrote one commenter.

“One day it will be mine one day,” wrote another.

“Nice lines … beautiful,” wrote a third.

Unfortunately for these commenters, they may have to wait a while before the next-generation Tesla Roadster hits the market. The model was initially slated for 2020 and has been pushed back every year since. Most recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors that he was “hopeful” that the car would go into production in 2024, adding this time, perhaps having learned from all the previous delays, that “this is not a commitment.”

Whenever the car does go into production, if the hype is to be believed, it will be one of the fastest electric vehicles. Tesla aims to create a Roadster that can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of around 8.8 seconds and a top speed of over 250 miles per hour.

Tesla’s original Roadster, released in 2008, is rare enough that it has become something of a collector’s item. A trio of original Roadsters was recently discovered in a shipping container in China, and, despite the fact that they likely do not even function anymore, they are being auctioned for close to $1 million, according to Electrek.

With an estimated price tag of around $200,000, the next-generation Roadster may not move too many units whenever it does come into existence. It will, however, advance Tesla’s mission of making electric cars cooler if the comments on the X post are anything to go by.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.