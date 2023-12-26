Drivers wait over 30 days to leave Poland through Dorohusk checkpoint

The waiting time for lorry drivers to leave Poland through the border crossing with Ukraine in Dorohusk has increased to more than 30 days due to the intensification of the protest of hauliers who let one truck through every three hours.

Source: Tax Administration Office in Lublin; European Pravda, citing RMF FM

Details: According to the Lublin Tax Office, there are 1,500 lorries queuing to leave Poland for Ukraine through the Dorohusk checkpoint. The queue is about 40 kilometres long.

Quote: "The estimated waiting time – given the current speed of vehicle passage permitted by hauliers – is more than a month," the statement said.

Usually, the waiting time for such a number of vehicles to pass through Dorohusk is about 68 hours.

Edyta Ozygała, the head of the protest action in Dorohusk, explained the intensification of the protest by the need to "somehow change tactics" so that the Ukrainian side would fulfil the protesters' demands.

Reminder:

The blockade by Polish hauliers has been going on since 6 November. On Monday, 18 December, the hauliers resumed the blockade of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint after it was interrupted due to a ban by local authorities.

They demand, among other things, the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies to transport goods, with the exception of humanitarian aid and supplies for the Ukrainian military.

Separately, representatives of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ukrainian Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure agreed on an action plan to unblock the border during a meeting in Kyiv on Friday, 22 December.

The Polish government admitted that the border could be unblocked by Christmas.

