Drivers’ warning: CHP to implement Maximum Enforcement Period for new year

SAN DIEGO – A statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) will be in effect on Friday, Dec. 29 from 6:01 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported 20 people killed in crashes within its jurisdiction from Dec. 22- Dec. 25, while officers arrested 900 people for driving under the influence (DUI), the law enforcement agency said in a news release Tuesday.

“Our personnel work through the holidays to help ensure people arrive safely at their destinations,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. “The goal is to maintain a safe environment on California’s roads, which is achievable when all motorists make responsible decisions behind the wheel.”

These California cities are among richest in US: report

With 570 DUI arrests made last New Year’s Day MEP, CHP officers will also be keeping an eye out for traffic violations like not wearing a seatbelt, speeding and distracted driving.

CHP warns drivers to avoid becoming a statistic by assigning a sober driver or using a rideshare service, avoid distractions while driving and wearing a seat belt at all times.

Those who call 911 to report a possible impaired driver, CHP will need a description of the vehicle, license plate number, location and direction of travel.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.