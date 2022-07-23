Need a new driveway? BBB warns of asphalt paving scams

The Better Business Bureau has issued a new warning about asphalt paving scams.

The BBB said it has received several reports recently about contractors tricking homeowners who need new driveways. They often end up with shoddy pavement, nothing at all and/or thousands of dollars in fees. Some homeowners have lost more than $8,000 in the process.

How the scam works:

According to the BBB, the contractor or scammer advertises work they have supposedly been doing and offers a discount because they are “working” in the area. Then then ask people for most of the payment upfront.

Once that happens, the contractor often just disappears with no way to contact them. Other times, they will do the work, but not professionally

Tips to avoid contractor scams:

Be wary of unsolicited offers. Most scams involving contractors begin when a random contractor makes an effort to go out of their way to offer an estimate that was never requested.

Research companies and contractors before you hire. Start with BBB.org. If the contractor has multiple negative reviews and complaints, don’t hire them. Often, a simple internet search will reveal companies or individuals that have been involved in fraudulent activities or provided unsatisfactory work to previous clients.

Get everything in writing. Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed. Don’t let a contractor start working on a project until a written, signed contract outlining start and complete dates, a detailed description of the work to be provided, material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information is provided.

Stagger payments. Most contractors will require a percentage of the total price upfront, but it should never be the full price before the work has begun. Instead, agree to stagger payments so that work can be inspected at various stages of the project.

Use safe payment methods. Paying with a credit card provides some peace of mind since the credit card company will help you if the company is fraudulent. If you use a check, write it to a company, not an individual. Paying cash or using an electronic wallet app is risky since there is no way to stop the payment or get some money back if anything goes wrong.

