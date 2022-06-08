Driving Accountability and Progress
2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report
Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Edison International
Our efforts to advance DEI throughout Edison International and the communities we serve are guided by 10 commitments, which we established in 2020. In 2021 we implemented each of the 10 commitments, most of which initially focused on our Black colleagues and community. Many of the commitments will be expanded in 2022 and beyond to our broader employee population, to further our efforts to embrace all forms of diversity, including age, disability, race, ethnicity, gender, LGBTQ+, religion, veteran status and diversity of thought, and to support all of our team members, partners and communities.
Greater Data Transparency / Dashboard
Create an officer-level dashboard for continued visibility
Provide transparency through the DEI Report
2021 Accomplishments:
Dashboard rolled out to officers
2020 Edison International DEI Report published to Edison.com
Inclusion & Cultural Literacy Training
Expand current training to include content on antiracism and microaggressions for all employees
2021 Accomplishments:
100% of active employees (those not on leave) participated in trainings
Talent Accelerator
Accelerate the talent movement by pairing officers with high-potential talent; start with Black employees with plans to expand the initiative in 2022
2021 Accomplishments:
Launched Talent Development Accelerator program
Talent Pipeline
Increase Black scholarship awardees and internships
2021 Accomplishments:
13% increase in Black awardees over the prior year
Career Counseling
Engage career counseling vendors to help employees navigate their careers at Edison International
2021 Accomplishments:
500 members of Networkers BRG received a set of three coaching sessions each; with positive feedback, the program was rolled out companywide
Assessment for Potential Bias in HR/ Ethics Processes
Engage an external third party to assess key HR/ethics policies and processes for potential biases and suggest improvements based on findings
2021 Accomplishments:
HR and Ethics & Compliance worked to better understand the assessment’s findings to help us implement controls for potential bias in four focus areas: Employment practices, succession planning, recruitment & retention, and the investigation of employee complaints (and resulting corrective actions). Observations were to: Review our employment policies and further define best practices, clarify succession planning and create more transparency, ensure hiring managers understand representation goals when posting jobs, and conduct regular and more in-depth demographic analysis of compliance cases.
Greater Data Transparency
Issue annual Economic Impact Report to capture contributions of supplier diversity spend (e.g., jobs, wages, taxes)
Issue Community Impact Report to provide details of corporate philanthropic giving
2021 Accomplishments:
Industry/External Partnership & Allyship
Join the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) Energy Equity campaign
Commit incremental $1 million shareholder funding over next five years to advance racial equity in our communities
2021 Accomplishments:
Joined AABE Energy Equity campaign and identified a company representative to participate in meetings
$240,000 of $1 million commitment allocated to 14 organizations selected (seven Black-led and seven other diverse)
Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program
Commit $1 million shareholder funding to pilot a four-year annual scholarship program supporting lineworker students to expand diversity in the skilled craft workforce pipeline, with an initial focus on attracting Black participants
2021 Accomplishments:
Scholarship awards up to $25,000 per awardee to attend Los Angeles Trade-Tech College’s six-month program to receive a Powerline Mechanic Certificate as well as additional assistance to support their success during the program
Marketplace Development & Supplier Diversity
Commission marketplace study to assess availability of diverse businesses in procurement categories where we have needs Use findings to inform access and spend targets, with an emphasis on Black-owned businesses
2021 Accomplishments:
2021 Marketplace Development & Supplier Diversity Report published and shared with the California Public Utilities Commission Executive Division; we will use this information to inform our category strategies relative to diversity and inclusion within SCE’s Supply Chain
View the full 2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report here.
Networkers BRG promotes diversity, advances career enhancement strategies and provides targeted coaching, mentoring and support to the company’s Black employees.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/driving-accountability-and-progress-301021316