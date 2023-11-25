Driving on the big screen

Nov. 25—Sometime around the end of 2020, close to 100 years after dozens of Osage Indians were killed in an oil-inspired land grab in Osage and Washington counties, a "car scout" walked into the The D.W. Correll Museum at 19934 E. Pine St. in Catoosa and struck up a conversation with Director Eric Hamshar.

"The guy who came by the museum was from Atlanta [Georgia]," Hamshar said.

The scout was looking for cars, antique cars from the early 1920s, to be used in the production of a movie in Osage and Washington counties. The movie for which the cars were being procured was "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Today, this movie is showing in a theater nearby and brings to life for all to see one of the many tales of greed, death and a cry for justice from the early days of Oklahoma statehood.

The scout was trying to find as many local vehicles as he could, Hamshar said. Using resources locally for such an historic production could prove less expensive than renting and trailering the cars in from California or Georgia, and storing them.

A few of the cars in the Correll Museum's 13-car fleet caught the scout's attention. What he had in mind were vehicles that matched those purchased by the Indians flush with cash from the discovery of oil beneath their land — and cars matching those driven by people intent on stealing the head rights to that oil.

Hamshar said later the car scout from Atlanta called back.

"He said, 'These are the two cars we want, and can we work out a deal?'" Hamshar said.

The vehicles were a 1917 Packard Twin 6 and a 1922 Franklin Series 10A, two of multiple D.W. Correll Museum holdings.

Sometime later, the cars rolled onto the Martin Scorsese movie set in Pawhuska, and the rest is history, as the old adage goes. It was a first for the Correll Museum.

"I watched the movie over the weekend," Hamshar said.

While most interested in the storyline of the movie, he couldn't help but look for the period-perfect cars selected from the Catoosa museum collection.

"The Packard — I saw Robert De Niro sitting in it during a scene where he is trying to get Leonardo DiCaprio's character to sign a will ... He's sitting in the car trying to get him to sign this thing," Hamshar said.

He admits he didn't recognize the 1922 Franklin while watching the movie, but that could have been because there were so many cars and so many things in the background.

DiCaprio, De Niro and Lily Gladstone star in the movie, based on a nonfiction book of the same name by David Grann. The book and the movie tell the story of the an unspoken tragedy among the Osage people. To date, the movie has grossed more than $100 million, and interest is not waning.

Hamshar gives the movie an "excellent" rating.

"It was a great film," he said. "I left the theater with a heavy heart just because of the topic. That's not unusual. It will affect you. But it was a great movie, and a story that needed to be told," Hamshar said.

Now that the movie is out, it is great publicity for the museum, said Hamshar, who has been with the museum since 2011 and director since 2013.

"It seems like almost everyone in Oklahoma has a tie to the movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon,'" State Rep. Terry O'Donnell said in a recent accounting of his visit with Hamshar. "Watching the film, it was hard to pick out which two cars are from the Catoosa museum, but it was interesting to try."

Hamshar told O'Donnell the museum also had a 1926 Rolls Royce the scout liked a lot, but the time period for the movie ended in 1925. Even though the 1926 and the 1925 Rolls Royce are nearly identical, Hamshar said, he was told movie Director Martin Scorsese nixed the use of the car because he's very particular about authentic details.

"This was a dark film about a very grim moment in our state's history. That's in stark contrast to this local museum, which features many interesting and nostalgic pieces spread between two buildings," O'Donnell said.

Correll did lapidary work, the cutting and polishing of stones. So, the museum contains much of his collection of rocks, gems and fossils. The museum's rock and gift shop also contains many items that are produced onsite in its lapidary shop.

"We continue that process still. We cut and polish rocks and sell them and make jewelry," Hamshar said.

The rock and silver collection are on par with bigger museums.

"That's the first thing people say, people who have been driving past here for 30 years," he said.

The museum was started as a private foundation when the founder, Correll, passed away in 1998. Correll left the museum to the city of Catoosa, and until now, it has been mostly a hidden asset.

"I hope everyone takes a moment to get out and visit this local gem of a place," O'Donnell said.

The D.W. Correll Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Adults get in for $3, seniors 62 and over for $2, and youth under age 17 and active military and veterans get in free. Tours and geoscience events are available. Call 918-266-3612 to make special arrangements for group tours, or email Museum Director Eric Hamshar at ehamshar@cityofcatoosa.org.

