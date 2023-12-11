Driving this Christmas? Here's how to avoid the worst traffic.

It's going to be a busy holiday travel season, especially for those who are planning to hit the road to reach their final destination.

AAA projects 115.2 million travelers between Dec. 23 and New Year's Day – and 90% of those people will be going by car. It'll be the second-highest on record of drivers following 2019.

"This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023," said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, in a statement.

With packed roads, driving times can take up to 20% longer, according to Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. Travelers in major metro areas such as Denver, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., may encounter almost double the typical delays, he added.

Despite the serious congestion, there is some good news: gas prices this holiday season will be the same or less than last year.

Here's everything you need to know about driving to your holiday destination.

Travel safe Holiday scams aren't so easy to spot anymore. How online shoppers can avoid swindlers.

What are the best times to travel by car?

Drivers with flexibility in their travel plans should hit the road on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's to avoid the worst traffic.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, early birds who leave before 10 a.m. will get the worm (hit less traffic).

The days between Christmas and New Year's on: Tuesday, Dec. 26, Wednesday, Dec. 27, Thursday, Dec. 28, Friday, Dec. 29, and Saturday, Dec. 30, will be the most hectic on the roads. The least traffic will be before noon.

What are the worst times to travel by car?

Traffic streaks across the John F. Kennedy Expressway at the start of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Chicago.

Drivers can anticipate the worst traffic before Christmas on Dec. 23 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

After Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 27, the roads are forecasted to be packed between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29, according to INRIX.

As people head to their New Year's destinations, the worst traffic will be between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Peak congestion times in major US cities

To steer clear of bumper-to-bumper traffic, be smart about the routes and timing of your drive. "Avoid peak commuting hours and use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services to minimize holiday travel traffic frustrations," Pishue said.

Atlanta

◾ Worst route: Augusta to Atlanta via I-20 West

◾ Worst day: Dec. 30

◾ Worst time: 7:15 p.m.

◾ Estimated travel time: 1 hour, 56 minutes

Boston

◾ Worst route: Boston to Portsmouth via I-95 North

◾ Worst day: Dec. 23

◾ Worst time: 4:15 p.m.

◾ Estimated travel time: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Denver

◾ Worst route: Fort Collins to Denver via I-25 South.

◾ Worst day: Dec. 29

◾ Worst time: 2 p.m.

◾ Estimated travel time: 1 hour, 40 minutes.

Los Angeles

◾ Worst route: Bakersfield to Los Angeles via I-5 South.

◾ Worst day: Dec. 27

◾ Worst time: 6:15 p.m.

◾ Estimated travel time: 2 hours, 41 minutes.

Minneapolis

◾ Worst route: Eau Claire to Minneapolis via I-94 West.

◾ Worst day: Dec. 28

◾ Worst time: 10:15 a.m.

◾ Estimated travel time: 2 hours, 7 minutes.

New York

◾ Worst route: New York to Hamptons via Long Island Expy East

◾ Worst day: Dec. 23

◾ Worst time: 2:30 p.m.

◾ Estimated travel time: 2 hours, 8 minutes.

San Francisco

◾ Worst route: San Francisco to Sacramento via I-80 East

◾ Worst day: Dec. 23

◾ Worst time: 5:15 p.m.

◾ Estimated travel time: 1 hour, 49 minutes

Washington

◾ Worst route: Baltimore to Washington DC via Balt/Wash Pkwy South

◾ Worst day: Dec. 29

◾ Worst time: 3:45 p.m.

◾ Estimated travel time: 1 hour, 1 minute

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to avoid holiday traffic: Best and worst times to travel