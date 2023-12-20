What’s Driving You Crazy? – A 100 mile trail loop around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Have you heard about the 100 mile trail loop around Las Vegas?

It’s not a done deal, but the red line on a map in the video with this story shows that a lot of it is already in place.

Now “Get Outdoors Nevada” wants to hear from you about the blue line – possible ways to close the loop. They’re looking at three specific areas in the far south and southwest.

They’ve posted a survey where you can weigh in what’s known as the Vegas Valley Rim Trail.

To learn more about the trail, click – – – > HERE.

To take the online survey about the trail, click – – – > HERE.

