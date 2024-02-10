‘He’s driving crazy’: Hear 911 calls that helped Fort Worth police find kidnapping suspect

Fort Worth police released this 911 audio from a victim and witnesses who called about a kidnapping on Friday morning.

The victim said a man he was dating sped away with him in the back of a van.

Information from callers helped officers find the van and rescue the victim when the suspect was stopped while driving erratically on Interstate 30 in Dallas, police say.

Jail records identify the suspect as Takim Peden, 29, of Fort Worth. He faces charges including aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury.

