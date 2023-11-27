What’s Driving You Crazy? – Stickers on your car may tip potential bad guys

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – No one’s telling you what stickers to put or not put on your car, but a social media post from North Las Vegas police explains what stickers may say about you to potential bad guys.

Like maybe learning the neighborhood where you live, the fact that you may not be home certain hours because of what your kids do, whether they should be scared of a pet, what the size of your family might say about you, what kind of stuff could be an attractive theft target, and even that your significant other might not be home all the time.

photo: NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE

And whatever your vanity plate says can also give bad guys insight. You can take a closer look at this photo in the online version of this story on our website, 8newsnow.com, when you click “Traffic” then “Driving You Crazy.”

