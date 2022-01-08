🌱 Driving Drunk Again + River Falls Restaurant Today’s Business

Hey, Woonsocket, and happy National JoyGerm Day! It's Saturday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on around Woonsocket today.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested for driving drunk for the third time (at least). Also, Friday’s business of the day is River Falls Restaurant. Finally, on Monday, the COVID testing site is in the Elks Lodge.



First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 29 Low: 12.

Here are the top stories in Woonsocket today:

A 31-year-old Woonsocket woman was arrested Thursday and charged with “driving drunk for at least the third time.” The last incident resulted in a deadly crash in Warwick on December 7. “She was released on $50,000 surety bond.” (WPRI) Friday’s Woonsocket Radio’s business of the day is River Falls Restaurant at 74 South Main Street. It’s the home of the “12 Bucks Tuesday,” “Wecky Wednesday Dinner-For-2,” and “Thursday Seafood Special.” Established in 2006, its berched chicken dinner is a must-try. (@WoonsocketRadio, River Falls Complex) The state-run COVID test site in Woonsocket is moving. On Monday, it will be in the Woonsocket Elks Lodge at 380 Social Street. Another test site in Cumberland is moving into “the former Ann & Hope storefront” on the same day. (@RIHEALTH) Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced Thursday that she appointed “Michael Debroisse as Interim Director of Planning & Development.” The Mayor noted that "we are fortunate to have someone with Michael's experience and energy to be our Interim Director. He is a positive thinker with a clear commitment to bringing success to Woonsocket, and he has a long track record of executing complex projects." Debroisse expressed his enthusiasm and excitement over the position. (Patch) Did you know that your engine doesn’t need an extensive warm-up even in cold weather? Instead, “drive reasonably” until the engine reaches its typical operating temperature. AAA also offers other tips to RI drivers. (Patch)

Today in Woonsocket:



The Stadium Theatre presents a Stage Combat Single Day Workshop (9 AM)

Bay State Open - Over/Under Doubles at Walnut Hill Bowl (9:30 AM)

Yoga & Beer at Lops Brewing (11 AM)

Virtual: Read To A Dog With Bear (11:30 AM)

The Talent Factory presents Annie Jr “Easy Street” Cast (2 PM & 7 PM)

From my notebook:

The Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, Inc. thanks local business Paws and Claws Pet Grooming and Bakery for the awesome donations. Cats are going to be spoiled with all these new beds, scratchers, food, treats, litter and more. (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Saturday!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005.

