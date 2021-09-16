What to do when driving in floodwaters
Floods are the most common severe weather emergency in the United States. That's why it's important to know what to do if you find yourself driving in one.
Forecasters are monitoring three disturbances early Thursday and two have a high chance of turning into tropical depressions soon as they move across the Atlantic.
A chilly second half of the week for parts of the Prairies will include the chance of frost and even high-elevation snow.
Residents like Chris Sims move to places like Treasure Island, Texas, to soak up the pleasures of life on the coast and the perks of living in "a small beach community with a big fishing problem," as the town describes itself on its website. Sims has loved nearly all of his time living in Treasure Island since moving from Dallas two years ago. When AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell asked Sims what he loves about living on the water, he simply responded, "It's on the water." But this week
Death Valley brings the heat, but there are other hot spots on this sweltering planet.
Hurricane Ida was a monster storm. But New Orleans learned lessons from Hurricane Katrina and made itself more resilient. The world should take note.
Multiple forest fires on Thursday were threatening groves of gigantic sequoias in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains that are home to some of the world's largest trees. Flames would likely reach the famous Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park, where two fires have been burning since lightning ignited them on Sept. 9, according to a briefing for fire crews. It comes after a wildfire killed thousands of sequoias, some as tall as high-rises and thousands of years old, in the region last year.
Strong thunderstorms are dropping hail and bringing winds gusts up to 60 miles an hour across the Front Range, mostly in eastern El Paso County.
A pair of lightning-sparked wildfires in California’s Sierra Nevada have shuttered Sequoia National Park.
This November event will feature the longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 580 years!
Hundreds of birds migrating through New York City this week died after crashing into the city's glass towers, a mass casualty event spotlighted by a New York City Audubon volunteer's tweets showing the World Trade Center littered with bird carcasses. This week's avian death toll was particularly high, but bird strikes on Manhattan skyscrapers are a persistent problem that NYC Audubon has documented for years, said Kaitlyn Parkins, the group’s associate director of conservation and science. “We had a big storm and sort of weird weather and lots of birds, and that’s sort of the perfect combination that can lead to bird-window collisions,” Parkins said.
Thunderstorm threat continues overnight into Thursday, though reduced severe chance.
The president jabbed his predecessor over one of his most famous claims.
More than 100,000 Texas homes and businesses remained without power for a second day as the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas slid across the Gulf Coast.
A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development and a tropical depression could form in the next couple of days.
Two uncontained California wildfires are projected to spread toward Sequoia National Park, forcing around 75 park personnel to evacuate, AP reports.Why it matters: Park officials said the fires have the potential to threaten a part of the park known as Giant Forest, which is home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias, including one that is considered the largest tree on Earth by volume.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe massive Gen
When a wildfire crested the mountains near North America's largest alpine lake, embers and ash that zipped across a smoky sky pierced Lake Tahoe’s clear blue waters. The evacuation order for thousands to flee their homes has been lifted, but those who returned have found black stripes of ash building up on the shoreline — a reminder that success fighting the Caldor Fire won’t insulate the resort region on the California-Nevada line from effects that outlast wildfire season. Scientists say it’s too soon to draw conclusions about the lasting damage that record-setting wildfires will have on Lake Tahoe.
Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the Xinhua news agency reported, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system.Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response.The China Earthquake Networks Center said the epicentre of the earthquake was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 4:33 a.m. (2033 GMT).As well as at least three people killed, tens of people suffered light injuries, media reported.
For the second time this month a Yellowstone National Park tourist has captured footage showing a wolf biting a grizzly bear’s butt.
Rivian's R1T has an estimated range of 314 miles and prices start at $67,500. It comes with an air compressor and a built-in cooler under the bed.
Kevin Skarupa examines the severe weather threat for Wednesday.