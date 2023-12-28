Driving in Florida? New law you need to know and another being considered

Get ready to "move it, move it."

Florida's "Move Over" law — HB 425 — is being expanded, with the new additions going into effect Jan. 1. The new law deals with what drivers should do when encountering disabled vehicles on the side of the road, not just emergency vehicles.

But don't confuse HB 425 with HB 317, which deals with drivers who hog the left lane. HB 317 will be considered by the Legislature in 2024. If passed, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

Here's what you should know about both when it comes to driving in Florida:

What is Florida's current Move Over law?

Currently, Florida law requires motorists to move over a lane — when they can safely do so — for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, and maintenance or construction vehicles with displayed warning lights without advanced signs or channelizing devices or disabled motor vehicles.

If you can't move over, or if you're on a two-lane road, motorists should:

Slow to a speed 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

Slow down to 5 mph if the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less.

Violating the Move Over law will result in a fine, fees, and points on your driving record, according Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

HB 425: Move Over law expanded beginning Jan. 1, 2024

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, motorists also will be required to move over if:

There is a disabled motor vehicle that is stopped and displaying warning lights or hazard lights.

If a vehicle is stopped and is using emergency flares or posting emergency signage.

When a vehicle is stopped and one or more persons are visibly present.

Read HB 425 in its entirety

HB 317 covers motorists driving in left lane. It's different from expanded Move Over law

Proposed bill HB 317 addresses motorists who consistently stay in the left lane.

The bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, would fine anyone using the far-left lane on roads with speed limits of 65 mph or more for anything besides passing other vehicles, with some exceptions.

"All of us who travel back and forth to Tallahassee experience frustration on the major highways and frustration caused by drivers impeding the flow of traffic in the left lane," Persons-Mulicka said.

What to know about HB 317: New Florida bill makes left lanes passing-only or you'll pay.

“This creates a dangerous situation, when drivers unnecessarily camp out in the left lane. It leads to blocking traffic flow, less predictability, more encounters, more passing maneuvers and more opportunities for accidents.”

The bill would prohibit motorists from driving in the farthest left-hand lane or a roadway with two or more lanes and a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph unless:

You are overtaking and passing another vehicle.

You're about to exit the road, street or highway.

You've been directed to by law enforcement or an official traffic control device.

The Legislature will consider the proposed bill during the 2024 session. If approved, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

HB 317: Read the left-lane bill in its entirety

By the numbers: Move over crash statistics in Florida

According to the FLHSMV, between Jan. 4, 2015, and Nov. 23, 2023, these are the number of crashes where a driver was cited for failing to move over for an emergency, sanitation or utility service vehicle:

Crashes: 1,696

Fatalities: 8

Serious injuries: 128

Move over citations issued by year in Florida

2017: 19,157

2018: 17,322

2019: 20,592

2020: 13,545

2021: 14,933

2022: 14,130

2023: 12,756

Move over citations in Florida by age groups

15-19: 7,192

20-29: 26,027

30-39: 21,545

40-49: 20,154

50-59: 17,812

60-69: 11,958

70-79: 5,675

80-89: 1,463

90+: 97

