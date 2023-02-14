Driving incident in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Breaking news

A shooting left one man dead and another injured in connection to a driving incident.

Phoenix Police officers were dispatched to an emergency call of a fight near Osborn Road and 39th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle stopped in the roadway with three occupants. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. The third occupant in the vehicle, a woman, was unharmed, police said.

Both men were transported to the hospital in critical condition. One of the men, 19-year-old Ramiro Melendez Lopez, later died at the hospital from injuries. The second man was stabilized and is expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests were made. The Phoenix Police Department is asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 if they wish to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Road rage incident in Phoenix 1 dead, 1 injured