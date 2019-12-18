Driving India protests, a sense that ‘we will lose everything’

Even though Shazia Sheikh says her heart was broken by India’s new citizenship law favoring non-Muslim immigrants, the young instructor at a New Delhi child education nonprofit had not joined the massive protests that have rocked India.

Until now.

After security forces stormed a university campus near her south Delhi home Sunday in pursuit of student marchers, and especially when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech to Hindu nationalists in which he said the demonstrators could be identified by their clothing – a veiled reference to many of the marchers’ Muslim faith – she says she knew she had to turn her sadness into action.

The new law “is the first time a government of India approves legislation based on religion, and that is against our constitution, it is against our secularism, and it is a threat to our democracy,” says Ms. Sheikh, who is Muslim and asked that her real name not be used so she could speak freely.

She asked for and received her father’s blessing to start taking part in the protests.

“He said, ‘Yes, you should go, because if we don’t stop this now we will lose everything,’” she says. “And he didn’t mean just Muslims, but all Indians will lose our secular society,” she adds, “and without that we are not sure if India can survive.”

At first glance, India’s new Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament this month and signed into law, might not seem worth all the fuss. Hailed by the Modi government as a lifeline to refugees from neighboring countries who have faced religious persecution, the new law essentially fast-tracks citizenship for Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and other faithful from minority religions in majority-Muslim Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

But the law excludes Muslims – who at nearly 200 million strong constitute India’s largest minority – and neighboring countries such as Myanmar with significant Muslim minorities.

And taken together with a number of other actions pursued by India’s Hindu nationalist government – including, for example, the termination of autonomy for India’s only Muslim-majority region, Jammu and Kashmir, in August – the new law has fed a sense of dark foreboding among India’s Muslims, who make up 14% of the population.

Moreover, the citizenship law and other actions have sparked sharp opposition from the political opposition, from constitutional scholars, and from proponents of India’s foundational secularism, who say the new law sets a country comprising dozens of religious, ethnic, and linguistic communities on a dangerous path of religious discrimination.

“Many are seeing this new law as India’s version of a Muslim ban,” says Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.

“What it is for sure is part of a series of actions that reflect the BJP’s [or Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party's] very specific and well-articulated worldview, the objective of which is to remodel India as a state that hews closely to pro-Hindu policies, norms, and principles,” he adds. “This is Hindu nationalists declaring, ‘We want to make India great again.’”

A global phenomenon

For some, the unrest in India is reflective of protest movements that have popped up around the world over the last six months in response to unpopular government actions.

“We can connect this with other ‘season of discontent’ movements around the world, from Ecuador and Turkey to Lebanon and of course Hong Kong, where the people are spontaneously rising up and marching in the streets to reject a decision or a direction taken by the government,” says Waheguru Pal Sidhu, an expert in India’s role as an emerging power at New York University’s Center for Global Affairs. “India is the latest to join in.”

The spark that ignited each case is different, he says, adding that in India’s case “we’re seeing a rebellion against a weakening of the principles of the Indian Constitution – really quite far-reaching for its time – which underscored the rights of minorities and established all Indians to be equal citizens.”

In the protests that have spanned India, marchers have held aloft the image of Mahatma Gandhi, India’s founding father, who espoused secularism and religious tolerance. University students have held public readings of the preamble to India’s constitution.