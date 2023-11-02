Driving instructor sexually assaults 17-year-old during and after lesson, Texas cops say

A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her driving instructor, according to police in Texas.

The teen student told the Houston Police Department she was sexually assaulted during and after an Oct. 2 driving lesson, authorities said.

The owner and operator of a driver’s education business — identified by police as Ronald Avery Eglin, 61 — was arrested Friday, Oct. 27, according to a Nov. 2 news release. He is facing a sexual assault charge.

Eglin is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $75,000 bond, records show. Police did not release the name of the business.

Anyone with information about Eglin can contact the Special Victims Division at 713-308-1180. A sexual assault investigation is ongoing.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

Woman fights Uber driver as he traps her in car, tries to undress her, Florida cops say

Woman walking dog forced into car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, WA cops say

DoorDash driver sexually assaults woman in apartment before she runs for help, cops say